2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

43,361 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 4x4

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 4x4

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,361KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6021525
  • Stock #: US5456
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBT4KC706033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Bright White Clearcoat Limited X 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, 4WD. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Block Heater
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

