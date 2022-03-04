Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

79,588 KM

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX AWD

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

79,588KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8636885
  Stock #: 518021
  VIN: 5XYPGDA59KG518021

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 518021
  Mileage 79,588 KM

Vehicle Description

V6! One-Owner! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rearview Camera Tinted Windows Push Button Start Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cloth Interior Xenon Headlights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

