2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX AWD
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$26,988
- Listing ID: 8636885
- Stock #: 518021
- VIN: 5XYPGDA59KG518021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,588 KM
Vehicle Description
V6! One-Owner! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rearview Camera Tinted Windows Push Button Start Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Cloth Interior Xenon Headlights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
