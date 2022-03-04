Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

15,922 KM

Details Description Features

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

15,922KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636900
  • Stock #: 442128
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA5XKG442128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 442128
  • Mileage 15,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded w/ All Options! Feels New! Clean CarFax! One-Owner! Top Features Adaptive Cruise Control Sunroof Rearview Camera Tinted Windows Navigation Push Button Start Blind Spot Detection Fog Lights and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rain sensor wipers
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

