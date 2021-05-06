2019 Kia Stinger

$39,988 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7060217

7060217 Stock #: 068451

068451 VIN: KNAE55LC9K6068451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 068451

Mileage 46,767 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.