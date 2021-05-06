Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

46,767 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

3.3L GT2 Limited AWD w-Red Interior

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

46,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060217
  • Stock #: 068451
  • VIN: KNAE55LC9K6068451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

One Owner & Clean CarFax! Showroom Condition! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Bluetooth Fog Lights Drive Mode Selector Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Leather Interior Lane Departure Assist and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Lane Departure Warning

