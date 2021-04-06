Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

27,322 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

2.5l Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

2.5l Awd

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6864966
  2. 6864966
  3. 6864966
  4. 6864966
  5. 6864966
  6. 6864966
  7. 6864966
  8. 6864966
  9. 6864966
  10. 6864966
  11. 6864966
  12. 6864966
  13. 6864966
  14. 6864966
  15. 6864966
  16. 6864966
  17. 6864966
  18. 6864966
  19. 6864966
  20. 6864966
  21. 6864966
  22. 6864966
  23. 6864966
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,322KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6864966
  • Stock #: 626672
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM5K0626672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 626672
  • Mileage 27,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Feels New! Clean CarFax! AWD & Sunroof! Top Features Sunroof Fog Lights Bluetooth Rearview Camera Push Button Start Remote Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 142,008 KM
$12,074 + tax & lic
2017 OKANAGAN Tribute
 57,889 KM
$94,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry 3....
 38,853 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory