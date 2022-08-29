2019 Mazda CX-5

$27,988 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 1 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9246148

9246148 Stock #: 588140

588140 VIN: JM3KFACM5K1588140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 588140

Mileage 75,140 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights tinted windows Mechanical All Wheel Drive Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Leatherette Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.