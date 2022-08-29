Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

75,140 KM

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.5L GS

2.5L GS

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

75,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9246148
  • Stock #: 588140
  • VIN: JM3KFACM5K1588140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior

