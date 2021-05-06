Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

33,122 KM

Details

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

4.0L

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,122 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Fully Loaded! Very Well Kept Truck! Top Features Rearview Camera Bluetooth Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Fog Lights Sunroof Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

