2019 Nissan Rogue

53,840 KM

$27,988

$27,988

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.5L SL! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$27,988

53,840KM
Used
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC777754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

SL! Leather! Sunroof! AWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Sunroof
Navigation System
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Departure Assist
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

