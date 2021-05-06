Menu
2019 Polaris RZR

5,256 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Polaris RZR

2019 Polaris RZR

RS1 RS1 1000

2019 Polaris RZR

RS1 RS1 1000

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

5,256KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7082617
  Stock #: 4839B
  VIN: 3NSVGE994KF424476

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Off-road
  Mileage 5,256 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS-IS* 2019 Polaris RS1 1000 Roof, Rear mounted dual-fan rad, Two foot brake pedal. Selling AS IS. Come for a look! For Details, Call us @1-905-697-0678 or Text us @1-365-800-0160 *All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

