2019 RAM 1500

48,925 KM

$34,500

$34,500

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$34,500

48,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6585982
  • Stock #: US6292
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT5KS501679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Bright Silver Clearcoat Metallic ST 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Block Heater
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

