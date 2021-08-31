Menu
2019 RAM 1500

53,524 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8032984
  • Stock #: US8867
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT4KS606696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 53,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Red ST 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Block Heater
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-XXXX

855-666-1772

