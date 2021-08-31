$42,900 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8032984

8032984 Stock #: US8867

US8867 VIN: 1C6RR7FT4KS606696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Mileage 53,524 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Convenience tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.