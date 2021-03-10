2019 Tesla Model 3

+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
+ taxes & licensing
Feels New! White on White! Clean CarFax! Top Features Bluetooth Navigation System Leather Interior Rearview Camera Power Seats, Locks & Windows and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7