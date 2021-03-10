Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

12,322 KM

Details Description Features

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

170 kW Standard Range Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

170 kW Standard Range Plus

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6795914
  2. 6795914
  3. 6795914
  4. 6795914
  5. 6795914
  6. 6795914
  7. 6795914
  8. 6795914
  9. 6795914
  10. 6795914
  11. 6795914
  12. 6795914
  13. 6795914
  14. 6795914
  15. 6795914
  16. 6795914
  17. 6795914
  18. 6795914
  19. 6795914
Contact Seller

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

12,322KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6795914
  • Stock #: 426022
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF426022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 426022
  • Mileage 12,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Feels New! White on White! Clean CarFax! Top Features Bluetooth Navigation System Leather Interior Rearview Camera Power Seats, Locks & Windows and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2016 Ford Edge 2.0L ...
 91,187 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0L Pr...
 131,176 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Beet...
 46,585 KM
$12,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory