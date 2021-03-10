2019 Tesla Model 3

$45,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6795914

6795914 Stock #: 426022

426022 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF426022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,322 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

