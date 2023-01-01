$37,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
71,030KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10156350
- Stock #: 32573A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KC046891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
AWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
