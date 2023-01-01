Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

71,030 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

71,030KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10156350
  • Stock #: 32573A
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9KC046891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 32573A
  • Mileage 71,030 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

