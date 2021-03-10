Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

30,311 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

FWD XLE

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

30,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6819098
  • Stock #: US6642
  • VIN: 2T3W1RFV5KW007314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # US6642
  • Mileage 30,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 Red XLE FWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates

