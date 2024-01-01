Menu
Account
Sign In
Highline R-Line! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Remote Start Push Button Start Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

83,809 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Highline R-Line! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Highline R-Line! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10866684
  2. 10866684
  3. 10866684
  4. 10866684
  5. 10866684
  6. 10866684
  7. 10866684
  8. 10866684
  9. 10866684
  10. 10866684
  11. 10866684
  12. 10866684
  13. 10866684
  14. 10866684
  15. 10866684
  16. 10866684
  17. 10866684
  18. 10866684
  19. 10866684
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
83,809KM
Used
VIN 1V2RR2CA8KC587576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc587576
  • Mileage 83,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline R-Line! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 4.0T Quattro + Bang & Olufsen | Red Calipers | NEW for sale in Whitby, ON
2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 4.0T Quattro + Bang & Olufsen | Red Calipers | NEW 500 KM $158,448 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0L Performance! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0L Performance! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! 30,688 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 1.4L Trendline+! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 1.4L Trendline+! Safety Included! 125,365 KM $12,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas