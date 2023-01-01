Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

34,654 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Highline! Captains Chairs! R-Line!

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6L Highline! Captains Chairs! R-Line!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you've got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

34,654KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9589720
  Stock #: 525867
  VIN: 1V2MR2CA3KC525867

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 525867
  Mileage 34,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! Captains Chairs! R-Line! Clean CarFax! Top Features Navigation System Panoramic Sunroof Adaptive Cruise Control Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Satellite Radio Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Port and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned? Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicle’s maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagen’s Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced. Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

