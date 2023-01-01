Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

81,843 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8L 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8L 4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

81,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10483341
  • Stock #: opc507758
  • VIN: 3VW117AU5KM507758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc507758
  • Mileage 81,843 KM

Vehicle Description

4Motion! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Leather Interior
Sunroof
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?

Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

