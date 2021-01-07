Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

36,814 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Execline Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Execline Manual

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6424342
  2. 6424342
  3. 6424342
  4. 6424342
  5. 6424342
  6. 6424342
  7. 6424342
  8. 6424342
  9. 6424342
  10. 6424342
  11. 6424342
  12. 6424342
  13. 6424342
  14. 6424342
  15. 6424342
  16. 6424342
  17. 6424342
  18. 6424342
  19. 6424342
  20. 6424342
  21. 6424342
  22. 6424342
  23. 6424342
  24. 6424342
  25. 6424342
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

36,814KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6424342
  • Stock #: 124838
  • VIN: 3VW357BU0KM124838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 124838
  • Mileage 36,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Execline! Rare Manual! Top Features: Bi-Xenon Headlights Fog Lights Sunroof Apple CarPlay/Android Auto KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Navigation System Blind Spot Detection Rearview Camera Tinted Windows and SO much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2020 Audi A6 allroad...
 150 KM
$85,669 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 250 KM
$35,494 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tigu...
 250 KM
$34,572 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory