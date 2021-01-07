Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

8,296 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Comfortline Auto

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Comfortline Auto

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you've got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

8,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6450933
  Stock #: 271214
  VIN: 3VWC57BU6KM271214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 271214
  • Mileage 8,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Feels New! Top Features Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Climate Control Cruise Control LED Headlight w/ DRLs Bluetooth Heated Seats and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior

