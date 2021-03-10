Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

62,239 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T COMFORTLINE

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T COMFORTLINE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

Certified

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,239KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6738032
  Stock #: 013304
  VIN: 3VWN57BUXKM013304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013304
  • Mileage 62,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade In! Top Features Bluetooth Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Rearview Camera Climate Control Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

