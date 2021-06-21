Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

18,706 KM

Details

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Comfortline Manual

Location

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

18,706KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470810
  • Stock #: 073418
  • VIN: 3VWN57BU6KM073418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 073418
  • Mileage 18,706 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner & Clean CarFax! Feels New! Top Features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Bluetooth Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Controls Alloy Wheels Heated Mirrors and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

