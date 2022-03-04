Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

35,818 KM

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2.0L GLI

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

35,818KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636876
  • Stock #: 236201
  • VIN: 3VW6T7BU5KM236201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 236201
  • Mileage 35,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMs! CPO! Top Features Power Sunroof Tinted Windows Rearview Camera Digital Cockpit Dual Climate Control Heated Seats LED Daytime Running Lights KESSY Keyless Access Navigation and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE Just ask! For more information on the fuel consumption report of this vehicle, please visit the Natural Resources Canada website

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

