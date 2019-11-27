Feels New!!!



Come check out our 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L TSI Trendline 4MOTION!! This SUV includes the Convenience Package comes with a Stunning Deep Black Pearl Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Rearview Camera, Manual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Heater Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Split Folding Rear Seats and much more!!



Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!



Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

