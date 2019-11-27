Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 4389591
  2. 4389591
  3. 4389591
  4. 4389591
  5. 4389591
  6. 4389591
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,950KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389591
  • Stock #: 025329
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX5KM025329
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Clean CarFax!!!

Come check out our 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0L TSI Trendline 4MOTION!! This SUV includes the Convenience Package comes with a Stunning Pure White Exterior on a Gorgeous Titan Black Interior, Won’t Last Long – Hurry in Today!!! This model comes with Amazing features such as: Alloy Wheels, Manual Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rearview Camera, Heater Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats and much more!!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 24,713 KM
$22,288 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 60,729 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,499 KM
$10,860 + tax & lic
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Send A Message