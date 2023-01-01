$43,000+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2020 Audi A4
2.0T Technik + Audi Phonebox
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$43,000
- Listing ID: 10287396
- Stock #: audi043874
- VIN: WAUFNAF40LA043874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Located at Audi Durham!
Includes Audi Phonebox Wireless Charger, Navigation System, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Rain Sensors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Convenience Lighting Package, Remote Trunk Release, Climate Control, Power Adjustable Seat, Alloy Wheels, Courtesy Lights, Security System, Satellite Radio, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black.
Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.
Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
