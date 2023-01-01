Menu
2020 Audi A4

52,283 KM

Details Description Features

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Audi A4

2020 Audi A4

2.0T Technik + Audi Phonebox

2020 Audi A4

2.0T Technik + Audi Phonebox

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287396
  • Stock #: audi043874
  • VIN: WAUFNAF40LA043874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi043874
  • Mileage 52,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Located at Audi Durham!

Includes Audi Phonebox Wireless Charger, Navigation System, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Rain Sensors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Convenience Lighting Package, Remote Trunk Release, Climate Control, Power Adjustable Seat, Alloy Wheels, Courtesy Lights, Security System, Satellite Radio, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black.

Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

