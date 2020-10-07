Menu
2020 Audi A4

5,435 KM

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Audi A4

2020 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort + Sunroof | CarPlay | Convenience Pkg

2020 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort + Sunroof | CarPlay | Convenience Pkg

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

5,435KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5892972
  • Stock #: 006172
  • VIN: WAUANAF4XLN006172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 006172
  • Mileage 5,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Convenience Package, Power Sunroof, A/C, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

