Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Audi Q3

26,950 KM

Details Description Features

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3

2020 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik + Phonebox | Adv Drivers | Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

2.0T Technik + Phonebox | Adv Drivers | Sport Pkg

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 8272995
  2. 8272995
  3. 8272995
  4. 8272995
  5. 8272995
  6. 8272995
  7. 8272995
  8. 8272995
  9. 8272995
  10. 8272995
  11. 8272995
  12. 8272995
  13. 8272995
  14. 8272995
  15. 8272995
  16. 8272995
  17. 8272995
  18. 8272995
Contact Seller
Audi Certified Pre-Owned

Audi Certified Pre-Owned

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

26,950KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8272995
  • Stock #: audi036766
  • VIN: WA1FECF36L1036766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # audi036766
  • Mileage 26,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes quattro with Phonebox Wireless Charging, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Sport Package, Black Optics Package, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, All Wheel Drive, Daytime Running Lights, Advanced Key, Cruise Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Security System, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Rain Sensors, Power Lift Gates, Dual Climate Control and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Gray Pearl Effect on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: • No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms • 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician • Complimentary CarFax report • 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance • Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% • 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family-owned and operated. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2020 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 26,950 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 96,400 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 156,677 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory