Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

8,530 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

3.6L GT

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 8442297
  2. 8442297
  3. 8442297
  4. 8442297
  5. 8442297
  6. 8442297
  7. 8442297
  8. 8442297
  9. 8442297
  10. 8442297
  11. 8442297
  12. 8442297
  13. 8442297
  14. 8442297
  15. 8442297
  16. 8442297
  17. 8442297
  18. 8442297
  19. 8442297
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

8,530KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8442297
  • Stock #: 247218
  • VIN: 2c4rdgeg4lr247218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Feels New! Top Features Tinted Windows Remote Start Rear Entertainment Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Leather Interior Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Lexus NX 2.5L F...
 65,273 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 20,352 KM
$57,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz A...
 41,800 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory