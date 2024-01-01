Menu
Account
Sign In
XLT! Long Box! Sport! Clean CarFax! Top Features Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Navigation System Remote Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Drive Mode Selector and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Ford F-150

71,281 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

5.0L V8 XLT! Long Box! Sport! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

5.0L V8 XLT! Long Box! Sport! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10968317
  2. 10968317
  3. 10968317
  4. 10968317
  5. 10968317
  6. 10968317
  7. 10968317
  8. 10968317
  9. 10968317
  10. 10968317
  11. 10968317
  12. 10968317
  13. 10968317
  14. 10968317
  15. 10968317
  16. 10968317
  17. 10968317
  18. 10968317
  19. 10968317
Contact Seller

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,281KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E59LKE98341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opcE98341
  • Mileage 71,281 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT! Long Box! Sport! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Remote Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Drive Mode Selector

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2019 Lexus ES 3.5L Low KMs! Well Kept! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Lexus ES 3.5L Low KMs! Well Kept! Safety Included! 22,342 KM $38,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv + Rates as low as 6.49%! for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv + Rates as low as 6.49%! 40,463 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L SLT! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! for sale in Whitby, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L SLT! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! 139,893 KM $32,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150