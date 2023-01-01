Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

64,968 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L Crew Cab! V8! 4x4! Safety Included!

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L Crew Cab! V8! 4x4! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

64,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468452
  • Stock #: opc209909
  • VIN: 1GTU9AEF9LZ209909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc209909
  • Mileage 64,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Crew Cab! 5.3 V8! 4x4! Safety Included!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Alloy Wheels
Drive Mode Selector
Steering Wheel Controls

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

