2020 Honda Accord

12,091 KM

$31,300

+ tax & licensing
$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$31,300

+ taxes & licensing

12,091KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6537231
  Stock #: US6310
  VIN: 1HGCV1F35LA804381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 12,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Accord Black Sport FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged Priced to bring you the Best Value, Cloth. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

