2020 Honda Accord

38,023 KM

Details

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan 1.5L Sport

2020 Honda Accord

Sedan 1.5L Sport

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

38,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8793776
  Stock #: 800860
  VIN: 1HGCV1E36LA800860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800860
  • Mileage 38,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Manual! Clean CarFax! Top Features LED Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Dual Climate Control Rearview Camera Push Button Start Heated Front Seats Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

