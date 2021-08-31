Menu
2020 Honda Civic

43,687 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

LX | CVT | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

2020 Honda Civic

LX | CVT | Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8032975
  • Stock #: US9131
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F50LH003319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 43,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Civic Platinum White Pearl LX FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Have You Considered a New 2022 Civic? Enjoy a Weekly Lease Starting From $72.41 / 3.99% APR 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

