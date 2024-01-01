Menu
LX! Locally Owned! Clean CarFax! Top Features Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning Rear View Camera Remote Start Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Digital Cockpit and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Honda CR-V

55,795 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

1.5L LX! Locally Owned! Clean CarFax!

2020 Honda CR-V

1.5L LX! Locally Owned! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,795KM
VIN 2HKRW2H27LH221237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc221237
  • Mileage 55,795 KM

Vehicle Description

LX! Locally Owned! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Departure Warning
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Digital Cockpit

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Honda CR-V