$31,599+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
3.5L Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opc502769
- Mileage 137,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax!
Top Features
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Digital Cockpit
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
DVD Player
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Vehicle Features
