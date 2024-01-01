Menu
Account
Sign In
Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax! Top Features Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Digital Cockpit Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera DVD Player and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Honda Pilot

137,523 KM

Details Description Features

$31,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Pilot

3.5L Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Pilot

3.5L Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11426129
  2. 11426129
  3. 11426129
  4. 11426129
  5. 11426129
  6. 11426129
  7. 11426129
  8. 11426129
  9. 11426129
  10. 11426129
  11. 11426129
  12. 11426129
  13. 11426129
  14. 11426129
  15. 11426129
  16. 11426129
  17. 11426129
  18. 11426129
  19. 11426129
  20. 11426129
  21. 11426129
  22. 11426129
  23. 11426129
  24. 11426129
  25. 11426129
  26. 11426129
Contact Seller

$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,523KM
VIN 5FNYF6H64LB502769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc502769
  • Mileage 137,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned! One Owner! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Digital Cockpit
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
DVD Player

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 2.5L Arrive In Style! Locally Owned! Garage Kept! for sale in Whitby, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 2.5L Arrive In Style! Locally Owned! Garage Kept! 85,424 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Loaded! Panoramic Sunroof! Leather! for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L Loaded! Panoramic Sunroof! Leather! 80,510 KM $32,578 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE 3.8L Limited! Leather! Power Everything! Nice Ride for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE 3.8L Limited! Leather! Power Everything! Nice Ride 109,354 KM $35,488 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,599

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot