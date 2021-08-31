Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Pilot

29,347 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Oshawa Honda

855-666-1772

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Pilot

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 8008011
  2. 8008011
  3. 8008011
  4. 8008011
Contact Seller

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

29,347KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008011
  • Stock #: US9095
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H02LB501048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # US9095
  • Mileage 29,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4246 kilometers below market average! 2020 Honda Pilot White Black Edition AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD, A/V remote: CabinControl, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, SiriusXM, Wheels: 20 Black Aluminum-Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Whitby Oshawa Honda

2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 135,712 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 96,150 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Sp...
 54,111 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

Call Dealer

855-666-XXXX

(click to show)

855-666-1772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory