300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4246 kilometers below market average! 2020 Honda Pilot White Black Edition AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Good Credit? Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem! Our credit specialists can get you approved!, Priced to bring you the Best Value, We're Buying Any Make and Model, Even If You Don't Buy Ours!, AWD, A/V remote: CabinControl, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power 2nd-Row Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 600-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, SiriusXM, Wheels: 20 Black Aluminum-Alloy. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
