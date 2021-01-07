Menu
2020 Hyundai Veloster

9,021 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Hyundai Veloster

2020 Hyundai Veloster

2020 Hyundai Veloster

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

9,021KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6585979
  • Stock #: US6325
  • VIN: KMHT36AH1LU007592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 9,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Hyundai Veloster Black N FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L Turbocharged Priced to bring you the Best Value. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be WOH! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System

