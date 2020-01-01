2020 Jayco Jay Feather Slx

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
*NEW* 2020 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 195RB Travel Trailer
Sleeps 3-4 people
Island Queen Bed Model
LED interior lighting
Oversize Wardrobe by Entry Door
Large Front Window
Large Pantry
Water heater bypass
Power awning with LED lights & speakers
Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678
