2020 Jayco Jay Feather Slx

Jay Flight SLX 195RB

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$19,690

+ taxes & licensing

  Used
  • Listing ID: 4419780
  • Stock #: 5596
Body Style
Travel Trailer
*NEW* 2020 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 195RB Travel Trailer

Sleeps 3-4 people

Island Queen Bed Model
LED interior lighting
Oversize Wardrobe by Entry Door
Large Front Window
Large Pantry
Water heater bypass
Power awning with LED lights & speakers

Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678

*Plus HST and Licensing*

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

