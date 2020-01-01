2020 Jayco Jay Feather Slx

*NEW* 2020 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 195RB Travel Trailer



Sleeps 3-4 people



Island Queen Bed Model

LED interior lighting

Oversize Wardrobe by Entry Door

Large Front Window

Large Pantry

Water heater bypass

Power awning with LED lights & speakers



Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678



*Plus HST and Licensing*

