Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Cherokee

48,669 KM

Details Description Features

$37,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2.4L Trailhawk 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2.4L Trailhawk 4x4

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 8374704
  2. 8374704
  3. 8374704
  4. 8374704
  5. 8374704
  6. 8374704
  7. 8374704
  8. 8374704
  9. 8374704
  10. 8374704
  11. 8374704
  12. 8374704
  13. 8374704
  14. 8374704
  15. 8374704
  16. 8374704
  17. 8374704
  18. 8374704
  19. 8374704
  20. 8374704
Contact Seller

$37,988

+ taxes & licensing

48,669KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8374704
  • Stock #: 517716
  • VIN: 1c4pjmbx4ld517716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! 4 New Tires! Top Features Rear View Camera Tinted Windows Leather Interior Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Xenon Headlights Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Toyota Highland...
 80,122 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2022 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 6,524 KM
$83,177 + tax & lic
2021 Jaguar F-Type 3...
 4,058 KM
$119,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory