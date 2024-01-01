Menu
One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Low KMs! Top Features Blind Spot Detection Rear View Camera Navigation System Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity USB Connection Ports Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

25,033 KM

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.0L One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Low KMs!

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2.0L One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Low KMs!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,033KM
VIN 55SWF8EB2LU332849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc332849
  • Mileage 25,033 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Dealer Serviced! Low KMs!

Top Features

Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Navigation System
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
USB Connection Ports
Sunroof

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class