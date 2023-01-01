$24,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
1.6L SV! FWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
- Listing ID: 10287399
- Stock #: opc514827
- VIN: 3N1CP5CV2LL514827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,902 KM
Vehicle Description
SV! FWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!
Top Features
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Apple Car Play / Android Auto
USB Connection Port
and so much more!
Vehicle Features
