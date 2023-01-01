Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Kicks

21,902 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

1.6L SV! FWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

1.6L SV! FWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 10287399
  2. 10287399
  3. 10287399
  4. 10287399
  5. 10287399
  6. 10287399
  7. 10287399
  8. 10287399
  9. 10287399
  10. 10287399
  11. 10287399
  12. 10287399
  13. 10287399
  14. 10287399
  15. 10287399
  16. 10287399
  17. 10287399
  18. 10287399
  19. 10287399
  20. 10287399
  21. 10287399
  22. 10287399
Contact Seller

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287399
  • Stock #: opc514827
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CV2LL514827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc514827
  • Mileage 21,902 KM

Vehicle Description

SV! FWD! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!

Top Features

Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
Apple Car Play / Android Auto
USB Connection Port

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2022 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 9,542 KM
$51,500 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks 1....
 21,902 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 52,283 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory