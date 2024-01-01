Menu
Account
Sign In
Platinum Edition! Leather! Sunroof! Top Features Premium Bose Audio 360 Camera Heated Mirrors Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Push Button Start Remote Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

85,353 KM

Details Description Features

$34,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L Platinum Edition! Leather! Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

3.5L Platinum Edition! Leather! Sunroof!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 11368586
  2. 11368586
  3. 11368586
  4. 11368586
  5. 11368586
  6. 11368586
  7. 11368586
  8. 11368586
  9. 11368586
  10. 11368586
  11. 11368586
  12. 11368586
  13. 11368586
  14. 11368586
  15. 11368586
  16. 11368586
  17. 11368586
  18. 11368586
  19. 11368586
  20. 11368586
  21. 11368586
Contact Seller

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,353KM
VIN 5N1DR2DMXLC594434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc594434
  • Mileage 85,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum Edition! Leather! Sunroof!

Top Features

Premium Bose Audio
360 Camera
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Used 2020 Dodge Durango 3.6L Nice SUV! Leather! Sunroof! DVD Player! for sale in Whitby, ON
2020 Dodge Durango 3.6L Nice SUV! Leather! Sunroof! DVD Player! 94,447 KM $35,599 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 2.0L 428i xDrive! for sale in Whitby, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series 2.0L 428i xDrive! 82,759 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi S4 3.0T Technik + Red Brakes | Head Up Display | DEMO for sale in Whitby, ON
2024 Audi S4 3.0T Technik + Red Brakes | Head Up Display | DEMO 3,899 KM $72,511 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Pathfinder