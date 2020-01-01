Menu
2020 Pleasure-Way Lexor

Please Call For Pricing!

2020 Pleasure-Way Lexor

Please Call For Pricing!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  CALL
  Used
  Listing ID: 4419786
  Stock #: 5615
Transmission
Automatic
Please Call For Pricing!

*NEW* 2020 Pleasure-Way Lexor TS B Class Motorhome

Sleeps 2-3 people

Air Bed
285 Watt Solar Package
Side And Rear Roll-Up Screens
Corian Countertops

Contact Owasco RV for more details: 905-697-0678

Please note that product information, pricing and photos are as accurate as possible. Prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. All noted Canadian dollars are subject to applicable Licensing fees and Taxes.

*Plus HST and Licensing*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

