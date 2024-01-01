Menu
Limited! AWD! Leather! Top Features Premium Harmon Kardon Audio Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Navigation System Rear View Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Push Button Start Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2020 Subaru Outback

60,146 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

2.5L Limited! AWD! Leather!

2020 Subaru Outback

2.5L Limited! AWD! Leather!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,146KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC3L3152167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc152167
  • Mileage 60,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited! AWD! Leather!

Top Features

Premium Harmon Kardon Audio
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Push Button Start
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Subaru Outback