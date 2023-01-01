$29,900+ tax & licensing
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Whitby Toyota
905-668-4792
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
4,872KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10282194
- Stock #: 32677A
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP128959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,872 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
