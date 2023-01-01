Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

4,872 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,872KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10282194
  • Stock #: 32677A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP128959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,872 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

