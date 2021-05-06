Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

13,636 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Highline Auto

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T Highline Auto

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you've got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

13,636KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7082602
  Stock #: 063392
  VIN: 3VWEB7BU5LM063392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 063392
  • Mileage 13,636 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Local Trade In! Not a Rental, Feels New! Top Features Rearview Camera Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Fog Lights Sunroof Blind Spot Detection Lane Departure Assist KESSY Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

