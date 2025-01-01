Menu
Technik! Beautiful Ride! Great kms! Locally Owned! Off Lease! Top Features Premium Bang & Olufsen Audio 360 Camera Navigation System Digital Cockpit Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Detection Adaptive Cruise Control Push Button Start and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 Audi Q3

16,034 KM

2.0L Technik! Beautiful Ride! Great kms! Off Lease

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

VIN WA1FECF3XM1146849

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1120
  • Mileage 16,034 KM

Technik! Beautiful Ride! Great kms! Locally Owned! Off Lease!

Top Features

Premium Bang & Olufsen Audio
360 Camera
Navigation System
Digital Cockpit
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

All Wheel Drive

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Lane Departure Warning

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

