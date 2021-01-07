Menu
2021 Audi Q5

1,200 KM

Details Description Features

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi Q5

45 TFSI Technik + Adapt Cruise | Lane Assist | B&O

2021 Audi Q5

45 TFSI Technik + Adapt Cruise | Lane Assist | B&O

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

To say we consider each and every detail, both when we build your Audi and when we give it our Certified stamp of approval, is hardly an exaggeration. We're Audi. Ours is a history of details. Some large, some small. But all of them quite important. There's no better illustration of our attention to detail than our 300+ Point Inspection process. No other manufacturer puts its Certified Pre-Owned cars through a tougher, or more encompassing, examination – one which every Audi has to ace in order to qualify as Certified Pre-Owned.

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

1,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6450939
  • Stock #: 004368
  • VIN: WA1FAAFY0M2004368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Phonebox Wireless Charging, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Black Package, A/C, Climate Control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power Sunroof, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Audi Lane Assist, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Leather Interior, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Glacier White Metallic on Black. Audi Certified: plus tier 1 includes: No-charge 1 year/20,000 km Audi Warranty extension up to 5 years/100,000 kms 300+ point inspection and checklist performed by a Master Audi Technician Complimentary CarFax report 24/7 Audi Roadside Assistance Special Finance Rates starting at just 0.9% 3 Months Complimentary Sirius XM Satellite Radio Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operatedsince 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Courtesy Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

