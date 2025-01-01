Menu
Preferred! Arrive in Style! Clean CarFax! Top Features Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection Remote Start Blind Spot Detection Push Button Start Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth Phone Connectivity and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 Buick Encore

81,464 KM

$22,877

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore

1.4L Preferred! Arrive in Style! Clean CarFax!

13132352

2021 Buick Encore

1.4L Preferred! Arrive in Style! Clean CarFax!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$22,877

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,464KM
VIN KL4CJESM3MB363064

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UU1907
  • Mileage 81,464 KM

Preferred! Arrive in Style! Clean CarFax!

Top Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Detection
Remote Start
Blind Spot Detection
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

All Wheel Drive

remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$22,877

+ taxes & licensing>

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2021 Buick Encore