2021 GMC Terrain
1.5L SLT! Great KMs! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Top Features
Premium Bose Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity
and so much more!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

2021 GMC Terrain

58,149 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain

1.5L SLT! Great KMs! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

2021 GMC Terrain

1.5L SLT! Great KMs! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,149KM
VIN 3GKALVEV2ML370263

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc370263
  • Mileage 58,149 KM

SLT! Great KMs! Clean CarFax! One Owner!

Top Features

Premium Bose Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
tinted windows

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

All Wheel Drive

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Leather Interior

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Premium Audio

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

